Read What Buhari Told UNIMAID Lecturers Released By Boko Haram At Aso Rock

REMARKS BY HE MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON THE OCCASION OF THE RESCUE OF THREE LECTURERS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI AND OTHERS, AT THE STATE HOUSE ON 26TH FEBRUARY 2018Protocols:Let me formally welcome you, the men and women who have been through a very difficult time, back to freedom. This Administration has been unrelenting in ensuring your rescue and freedom from your captors several months ago. I was terribly saddened by the incidents, first abduction on June 20th last year of innocent women and the brutal killing on the spot of six others along Danboa road, while heading for the burial of a close one in Askira Uba Local Government of Borno State.2. The second was the July 25th last year abduction of three University Staff who were on official mission to explore the possibility of presence of oil in the Lake Chad Basin.3. I can assure you that apart from your family members, every peace loving Nigerian, prayed for your safety and wished for your early release from the hold of your abductors. Your rescue on 10th February this year, was a very huge relief to me personally, as well as to all Nigerians.4. Let me say that this Government treasures all the human life particularly that of its citizens and following your abductions, the security agencies were directed by me to do everything humanly possible to ensure the safe release of everyone of you and other persons under the hold of the insurgents.5. While Government was fully aware of the expectations of your families and the general public for your immediate freedom, the path to your freedom was painstaking and protracted. This was because the groups responsible for the abduction were not only different, but based in different locations, that if not properly handled could result in dire consequences.6. I thank all the various security agencies for their professionalism throughout this process, as well as other agencies of Government, sister nations in the Lake Chad region, the International Committee of Red Cross, who have contributed to this feat of bringing you all home safely.7. While thanking the security agencies and all those who facilitated this, let me clearly reiterate the resolve of this Administration to ensure all persons abducted by the insurgents, are rescued or released safely. This is especially against the backdrop of the recent sad incident where another group of girls were abducted on 19th February, from Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.8. I have since directed all security agencies to immediately ensure that every effort is directed to ensure the safety of our schools and students, as well as bringing back the abducted girls to their families.9. Government remains unrelenting towards rescuing all those abducted. Government would also work closely with all stakeholders such as the United Nations and other donor agencies, voluntary organizations towards rehabilitating and resettling all those displaced as a result of this conflict to quicken resumption of meaningful socio-economic activities.10. I remain very mindful of the pains and injury collectively meted out by the insurgents, and would ensure that Government did not leave any stone unturned, to degrade and contain these insurgents and ensure that complete peace returns to our Land.11. Once again, I am pleased to see that all of you are now free and would soon join your loved ones as well as be fully reintegrated back into society. Nigerians sympathize with you on your ordeal and wish you welcome back to your families and friends.Thank you.