Presidential Aide Alleges Campaign Against Buhari

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Sen. Ita Enang, has denied claims of the reintroduction of the on-shore/off-shore dichotomy in sharing formula of the Federation Account Allocation to littoral states. He told State House correspondents in Abuja on Monday that the issue has been politicised and being used to campaign against President Muhammadu Buhari.







According to Enang, the misconception was due to the recommendations of the committee set up by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on re-structuring and true federalism. "Attention is drawn to the campaign against Mr President, the APC as a party and the Committee, chaired by Gov. El-Rufai on proposal for re-structuring of Nigeria Report.“It is alleged that the said Report is re-introducing on-shore-off-shore dichotomy intended to deprive the littoral states of Akwa lbom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Lagos among others of the derivation content of Revenue allocation.







"It is also alleged that the greater part of Akwa Ibom State revenue is from off-shore oil.“As preliminary, I want to state a forehand that neither President Muhammed Buhari, the APC as a ruling party nor the Report on re-structuring has reintroduced covertly or overtly or in any manner whatsoever the abrogated on-shore-off-shore dichotomy.“And that the statutory allocation to Akwa Ibom and other littoral States will not decrease.







"I speak and say again that the intendment of the (APC) Report is to allow the states control resources and devolve more powers to the states, and consequently increase allocation to the states, of which Akwa Ibom is among". The presidential aide further stated that the APC’s committee in response to popular opinion, recommended an upward review of the present derivation formula and adoption of the said formula in favour of solid minerals and hydro power.







According to him, the recommendation will require the amendment of section of the Constitution, and no suggestion has been made for the abrogation of this Act in the recommendations, and no proposed Bill is drafted in the Report.“Finally, may l state that at no point has it recommended for on-shore-off-shore dichotomy to be re-introduced or enforced, and the Federal Government is not doing so at this moment?“May this be enough to allay the fears of the agitated or lay to rest the malicious issues raised by false alarmists.”

