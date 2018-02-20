President Buhari Visits Yola (Pictures)

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday arrived in Yola to declare open the State's Anti Corruption Summit and commission some projects. This was made known on Twitter, by the President's media aide, Bashir Ahmad.





The president before leaving for Yola, was in Daura, Katsina State, to commiserate with members of his extended family, who were bereaved recently. The presidential aircraft took off from Umaru Musa Yar'adua International Airport, Katsina, about 10 .30 a .m. and headed for Yola where he is expected to declare open an anti corruption conference.



The conference theme is Performance Based Governance: Transparency, Accountability, and Social Value. While in Daura, Buhari received hundreds of sympathisers at his private residence to console the president over the deaths of two extended family members, Hajiya Halima Dauda and Hajiya Ai ’sha Alhaji Mamman.



