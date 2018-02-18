President Buhari Should Ban Governors From Visiting Aso Rock Every Time - Senator Sani

Published:





Senator Shehu Sani (APC-Kaduna Central) has condemned the habit of State Governors visiting President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Villa while their states are in crisis. Sani, who made this known in a statement on Saturday, wants the President to ban the governors from embarking on such visits.





His comments came as some state governors are being criticised for visiting Aso Villa even in the midst of violent crisis rocking their states. The senator said the new ‘political culture of governors visiting the villa, while their states are in crisis, is political and should be banned.





Sani also lashed at northern leaders for their vowardice in the face of the crisis, and bemoaned the current security situation in the country, ”where lives are no longer cherished.”

