President Buhari On A Private Visit To Hometown, Daura

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday evening, arrived his home town, Daura, Katsina State, on a private visit which sources say may last till Sunday.

The visit is believed to be in connection with last week's death of two of his close relatives.

President Buhari arrived Umaru Musa Yar ’Adua Airport, Katsina, about 4.22 p.m where Governor Aminu Masari, the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Kabir Usman and other personalities welcomed him.

The President, who was in all white flowing gown, was later flown to Daura in Nigerian Air Force helicopter, NAF- 540 at 4.40 p.m.



