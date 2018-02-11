Popular Ugandan Radio Presenter Killed After Bar Fracas

Published:

A popular Ugandan Radio On A Perdonality has been killed after he was assaulted at a bar at Entebbe.This was what one of his fans Bayo Olowokere posted about him."Radio dead? Incredible!!!My Ugandan brothers and sisters would probably be shocked to know that I just found out that we have lost one of the best vocalists on the African continent-the famous 'Radio' of the 'Radio and Weasel' fame! In my two years in Uganda, I so enjoyed his vocal prowess and the successful act he and Weasel put up and successfully too. No doubt that I delighted in listening to their repertoire on the airwaves.It was therefore a great shock for me to have been told by a friend here just a few days back that Radio had died after being assaulted at a Bar in Entebbe! Now that I have confirmed the news, I am saddened by the fact that Africa has undoubtedly lost one of its brightest young acts and an enterprising musician and entertainer.I mourn with you Uganda! May God comfort his family and all his fans.Watch/Listen to one of his numerous classics..."https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XE4wQMxTOHk