Sunday, 4 February 2018

Popular Nigerian Pastor Arrested With Drugs

Published: February 04, 2018

A Nigerian pastor has been  arrested in Zambia upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane, by anti-drug officers on Wednesday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital"-Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo

Pastor-Isaac-Julius-Amata was arrested-for-drug-trafficking.

According to him ,"the devil deceived and lured me into it"


Found in his possession were 26-29 kilogrammes of ephedrine and cocaine.

Pastor Amata is noted for his predictions on top government officials .

Source:nigeriastandardnewspaper

