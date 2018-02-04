Popular Nigerian Pastor Arrested With Drugs
Published: February 04, 2018
A Nigerian pastor has been arrested in Zambia upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane, by anti-drug officers on Wednesday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital"-Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa Katongo
Pastor-Isaac-Julius-Amata was arrested-for-drug-trafficking.
According to him ,"the devil deceived and lured me into it"
Found in his possession were 26-29 kilogrammes of ephedrine and cocaine.
Pastor Amata is noted for his predictions on top government officials .
Source:nigeriastandardnewspaper
