Popular Nigerian Pastor Arrested With Drugs

A Nigerian pastor has been arrested in Zambia upon arrival at the airport from Nigeria aboard a South African Airways plane, by anti-drug officers on Wednesday at the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka, the country’s capital"-Drug Enforcement Commission spokesperson Theresa KatongoPastor-Isaac-Julius-Amata was arrested-for-drug-trafficking.According to him ,"the devil deceived and lured me into it"Found in his possession were 26-29 kilogrammes of ephedrine and cocaine.Pastor Amata is noted for his predictions on top government officials .Source: