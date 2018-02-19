Policeman Kills Taxi Driver In Port Harcourt

Published:

A taxi driver has been gunned down by a police man in Port Harcourt,Rivers State.The kabukabu driver was shot at pointblank because he stopped to load passengers in front of a trailer being escorted by the policeman .The action elicited immediate reaction from people around the area.CKN News learnt that the culprit escaped from the scene .We cannot ascertain if he has been arrested as at the time of filling in this report.