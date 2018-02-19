Monday, 19 February 2018

Policeman Kills Taxi Driver In Port Harcourt

Published: February 19, 2018

A taxi driver has been gunned down by a police man in Port Harcourt,Rivers State.

The kabukabu driver was shot at pointblank  because he stopped to load passengers in front of a trailer being escorted by the policeman .

The action elicited immediate reaction from people around the area.

CKN News learnt that the culprit escaped from the scene .

We cannot ascertain if he has been arrested as at the time of filling in this report.



Categories:
Share This
CKN NIGERIA

0 comments: