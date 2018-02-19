Policeman Kills Taxi Driver In Port Harcourt
Published: February 19, 2018
A taxi driver has been gunned down by a police man in Port Harcourt,Rivers State.
The kabukabu driver was shot at pointblank because he stopped to load passengers in front of a trailer being escorted by the policeman .
The action elicited immediate reaction from people around the area.
CKN News learnt that the culprit escaped from the scene .
We cannot ascertain if he has been arrested as at the time of filling in this report.
