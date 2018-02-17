Police Parades Armed Robbery Syndicate Led By Medical Doctor

Published:

Five members of armed robbery suspects, who specialises in attacking houses of rich persons and carting away valuables, led by one Dr. Ola Solomon Jimadewere on Monday paraded by the FCT Police Command. Addressing journalists in Abuja, FCT Police Commissioner, CP Sadiq Bello said ”the suspects, normally operate in the early hours of the evening, drive in heavily tinted vehicles, When they get to the entrance of their target houses, they will blare the horns of the car, the gatemen will assume that they are family members or friends, the gates will be flung open and they will get inside and rob the occupants of their cars and valuables especially jewelleries.





"He further noted that, "the gang is led by one Dr. Ola Solomon Jimade, the proprietor of Vital Care Hospital in Kubwa who is presently on the run. Other suspects paraded are Sunday Okhomode, also known as Sunny-Momoh (principal member of the gang). He is 30 years old and lives in No. 35 Obabayibe, Abakilike, Ebony i State; Meshak James (principal member of the gang), 23 years old of Phase 3, Kubwa, Abuja; Amusu Koku, 28 years old of Kuruduma (painter). He specialises in changing the colours of stolen vehicles; Kunle Obajemi, 49 years old of Kuje Junction (printer). He is an expert in changing chassis numbers on the dashboards; and Suleiman Isa, 26 years old of Jiwa, Gwagwa (goldsmith). He buys stolen jewelleries from the gang.





According to CP Bell, “the arrest of members of the syndicate was sequel to a reported case of armed robbery incident at a house in Maitama in November, 2017 where a BMW X6 vehicle, large quantities of gold and other valuables worth millions of naira were carted away by the syndicate. Upon the receipt of the report, the Command through the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) commenced discreet investigation which led to the arrest of the earlier named suspects and recovery of the robbed BMW X6 vehicle.“In addition to this, four pistols with eight rounds of live ammunition and a face mask carefully concealed in a bag in the office of the run-away Dr. Ola Solomon Jimade were recovered during execution of search warrant in the suspect’s hospital.

