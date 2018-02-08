Breaking :Police IRT Arrest Deadly Kidnapping Gang In Rivers State

Published:

A six man deadly kidnapping gang behind the kidnapping of one Chief Nemi Adoki ,the 61 years CEO of Menakeb Limited on 15/12/17 and Killing of one Maikano Abdullahi at about No.129 Victoria Street in Portharcourt has been nabbed.Recovered from them were two pump action guns.Their arrest followed the killing of Maikano Abdullahi and Kidnapping of Chief Nemi Adoki on 15/12/17 and his eventual release after the payment of one million Naira ransom on 04/01/18 after 21days of captivity in the Creeks of Akuku-Toru LGA of Rivers State.Between 15/01/18 and 5/2/18 Operatives of the IGP- Intelligence Response Team IRT deployed to Pory Harcourt by IGP Idris Ibrahim arrested Six(6) members of the Kidnapping gang from their different locations In Rivers and Bayelsa states. Suspects arrested and roles played are,1. Justice Timothy 'm' 22 deadly gang leader, uses the AK47 and responsible for the death of Mikano Abudullahi. He was in charge of negotiations. His share from the Ransom was 1.8million Naira.2. Akpos Livinus 'm' 33, coordinator of the gang's operations, he arranged the weapons used and the location of the stronghold in the creeks. His share was 1.2milion Naira.3. Daniel Allen 'm' 27. Participated in the kidnap, also negotiated for ransom. His share was 1million Naira.4. Kelvin Alpheus 'm' 30yrs was tasked with cooking and running errands for the gang and hostages. His share was 400k Naira.5. David Abak 'm' 29. The driver of the operational vehicle used for the kidnap his share was 800k Naira.6. Tekena Silva 26yrs Sacked Driver Of The Victim Chief Nemi Adoki, He brought the kidnapping job to the group and got 1 million Naira share from the ransom.Serious efforts towards arresting the only One gang member Remaining at large is in Progress.