Police IG, Idris Reveals Cause Of Crisis In Benue

Published:

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, on Friday fingered the anti-open grazing laws in Benue and Taraba states as the primary causes of the violence and killings in both states. He made this disclosure while giving testimony to the Senate joint committee on police affairs and national intelligence. He was summoned to provide reasons for his inability to make any arrests after the January 1 violent breakout.





Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen attacked two Benue communities on New Year Day and killed 73 persons. The police chief said the enactment of the laws against the Fulani should be blamed for the breakdown of law and order, adding that contrary to reports, arrests have been made.





Idris was categorical that the anti-open grazing laws in Benue and Taraba should be blamed for the continuing killings in the states, a source told The Nation. The police boss was said to have told the committee that over a hundred arrests have been made. He, however, did not give a clear answer on if the anti-grazing law should be scrapped or not.

Share This