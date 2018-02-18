Police Boss, Idris Reacts To Zamfara Massacre

Published:





The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has said that three additional mobile police units would be deployed to Zamfara to beef up security. Idris made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital, after a condolence visit over Thursday’s attack in Birane village, Zurmi Local Government area in which over 40 people died.





The police chief also said the police had set up a committee to investigate the incident and suggest measures to end such attacks. The IGP, who was received by the state Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala at Government House, Gusau, had earlier paid similar visit to Emir of Zurmi to commiserate with the families and relatives of the deceased.





Idris said; "We are here to commiserate with Zamfara State Government, Zurmi Emirate Council over this incident.“We received complaints of shortage of personnel from the stakeholders; we are going to deploy additional three units of police mobile to the state to strengthen the state police command in tackling security challenges.





"We are going to set up a committee to investigate the incident aimed at avoiding the re-occurrence of the menace in the future; the committee is coming to this state next Monday Insha Allah".

