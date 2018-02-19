Police Arrests Three Suspects Over Zamfara Massacre

Published:

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with recent killings in Birane village, Zurmi area of Zamfara state, the police have said. The police had said 18 people were killed during Thursday’s incident but some reports claim 41 people lost their lives.





Those arrested were Halilu Garba, Zubairu Marafa, and Nafi’u Badamasi. The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, had deployed additional three units of Police Mobile Force to the area. Spokesman of the police Jimoh Moshood said the suspects were assisting the police in their investigation. Moshood said all suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.





Spokesman of the Zamfara state police command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, had said the conflict arose after hunters and members of a vigilance group launched a preemptive attack on the armed bandits after they heard that the bandits were preparing to attack their community.

