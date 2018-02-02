Police Anti Kidnapping Unit Officer Killed In Foiled Kidnapping Attempt

Published:

A member of the Police Anti Kidnapping Unit IRT Sergeant Tom Mohammed has been killed.The IRT Operatives were in Toto LGA of Nassarawa State on investigation the Kidnapping when they tan into an ambush by suspected Fulani Kidnappers.The kidnappers were in the bush waiting to kidnap a white foreign national that is being driven in a white Company Pick Up van .The operatives engaged the kidnappers in a shootout and Succeeded in foiling the kidnap .But Aater the incident Sgt Tom Mohammed was discovered to be missing in action hence combined team of IRT and FSARS Nasarawa and Divisional patrol Nassarawa state combed the entire forest and eventually today at about 9am, they found his bullets ridden body in the same forest .Arrangement is being made to remove the deceased body to the mortuary .The foreigner and his Mopol police Escort also Sustained Minor Injuries and were treated and discharged ,while one of the Kidnappers was Arrested alive with Bullet wounds .Serious efforts are in Progress to arrest the remaining gang members responsible for the attack .