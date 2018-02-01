Phillips Consulting Nigeria Ranks NCC Website The Best

Published:

The Nigerian Communications Commission received a Web-Jurist Award for best performing website in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) Category 2017.



The Web Jurist Assessment, an annual award event in which Organizations websites are assessed and ranked by Phillips Consulting Nigeria adjudged NCC’s Website to be the best in ranking based on the criteria of aesthetics, technical features, website content, customer experience/satisfaction; website performance, website accessibility and use of social media.



Mr. Abraham Oshadami, Head Information Technology received the award on behalf of Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Communications Commission, said it is pertinent to recall that NCC was recognized with four prestigious awards in 2016 by the same organizer for Customer Experience Parastatal Category, Best Overall Parastatal Category, Website Content Parastatal Category and Use of Social Media (Twitter) Parastatal Category.



Phillips Consulting Nigeria, a reputable firm carried out detailed evaluation of websites of 20 commercial banks, 103 Federal Government parastatals, 29 state governments, 47 insurance companies, four telecommunication companies and seven indigenous airlines and ranked NCC’s website 1st place ranking in the MDA Category 2017.

Abraham Oshadami, while expressing appreciation for the award remarked that “We recognize that our website is the window to the rest of the world. The first contact anybody can get about NCC is through its website, so we try as much as possible to use the website to portray the image of the Commission.” He further said this award which came unexpectedly is never a surprise because the Commission has been receiving numerous commendations on the literature, content and ease of accessibility to its website and social media handles.



He therefore, promised Foluso Phillips, Chairman Phillips Consulting Nigeria that he would deliver the Award and good will messages to Professor Garba Danbatta, EVC/ CEO NCC, and said an exceptional award from a renowned firm like Phillips Consulting will only motivate the Commission to operate at its best.

Share This