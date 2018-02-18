PDP National Working Committee Visit Babangida In Minna

Published:





The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday visited one of the founding fathers of the party, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd).





The National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, led the committee members on the courtesy visit to the former military president in his residence in Minna, the Niger State capital.





On Thursday, former President Goodluck Jonathan also received Secondus and other members of the NWC of the party. As at the time of filing this report, the reason for the meeting was not disclosed.

