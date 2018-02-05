PDP Governors Meet In Asaba - Restrategise For 2019

Published:

Eleven state governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are having a meeting with the National Working Committee of the party in Asaba, Delta State.





According to reports, the governors are: Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti), Okezie Ikpazu (Abia), Alhaji Hassan Damkwambo (Gombe), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Siareke Dickson (Bayelsa), and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa-Ibom).





Others are: Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers) and the host , Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

Share This