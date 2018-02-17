PDP Condemn Killing Of 41 Nigerians In Zamfara

Published:





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday condemned the gruesome murder of 41 Nigerians by marauders in Zamfara state. The party urged the federal government to take decisive steps to end the incessant killings in various parts of the country and asked Nigerians to join forces in praying for the nation.



These are contained in a statement issued by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja. The party said: "In the last two months, hundreds of helpless citizens have been murdered by bandits in various parts of the country.“Hardly have tears dried over the gruesome killings in Benue, Taraba, Kaduna, Nasarawa and other states when marauders hit Zamfara, a state known for peace, killing 41 citizens in cold blood.



"Nigerians now live defenceless and in perpetual fear. Our people are fast losing confidence in our institutions.“As we speak, citizens are now sourcing their own security as APC-controlled Federal Government daily manifest crass indifference to the protection of our people.”According to the statement, the PDP stood with all citizens across the nation and share in their pains at this critical time.



"We call on the APC-controlled Federal Government to seek help from Nigerians who can assist in our current situation.“Our people have witnessed enough bloodletting and we must collectively find an end to the carnage.“The PDP commiserates with the families of those killed in Zamfara and other states and pray God to grant us peace and all-round protection in our country, the statement added.

