Pastor,Son Crushed To Death By Drunk Driver In Anambra State

A Nigerian Anglican Diocese Reverend, TOCHUKWU MADUANUSI has been Killed in Auto Crash by a hit and run driverHe was traveling with Son to buy Souvenir for the Children Ministrya when he was crushed by a drunk dricver long Oba/Nnewi road, Anambra State while overtaking a long truck on high speed.The driver lost control and crushed him and his little boy at the parking lot.Sympathisers rushed him and son to the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital where they diedFamily, Church members have been mourning over their death.The driver fled the scene after the incident .Additional Source:Elijah Otumu