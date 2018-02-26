Pastor Arrested Over The Death Of Female Member Found Inside Church's Well

Published:

A middle aged woman, Mrs. Funke Ojo, has been found dead inside a well on the premises of a Cherubim and Seraphim Church at Ayedun Quarter, Akure, Ondo State. The incident, which happened on Sunday, was described as a mystery by residents, who could not explain how the victim got into the well. A source who spoke to Punch, said the deceased did not have any history of mental illness.

He explained that she left her mother's house and went to the church for a programme, adding that no one in the church was aware of her presence until she was found dead in the well. The source said, "On Saturday night, she complained to her mother that she was having slight malarial fever. She later told her mother that she wanted to go to the church. The mother asked her to rest since she had malaria, but she insisted on going to the church.

"Nobody knew how she got into the well. It was a man who wanted to fetch water in the well yesterday morning (Sunday) that saw her lifeless body and raised the alarm". It was gathered that some youths in the area removed the corpse from the well. Following the incident, the pastor of the church, Segun Oriade, was said to have been arrested by the police for interrogation.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr. Femi Joseph, who confirmed the incident, said the pastor's arrest was to aid investigation. He said, "It happened early Sunday morning. The deceased was sick and her mother took her to the church for prayers. Later, she (the deceased) went home, but returned to the church on Saturday evening. "They found her lifeless body inside the well on Sunday morning. Nobody can say anything about it for now, but we have commenced investigation into the matter.”

