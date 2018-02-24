Parents Release Names Of 105 Missing Dapchi School Girls

Published:





One hundred and five girls are still missing after Boko Haram terrorist group on Monday attacked the Government Girls Secondary School in Dapchi, Bursari Local Government Area of Yobe State. The girls were said to have run into the bush after the attack. But with many girls failing to return home, parents have expressed fears that the girls might have been kidnapped.



Some of the girls parents told the Agence France Presse that they had set up a support group after the attack, bringing to memory a similar situation which occurred when the insurgent group kidnapped 214 Chibok schoolgirls on April 14, 2014. The chairman of the newly created group, Bashir Manzo, said, "Our first step was to compile a comprehensive list of all the missing girls. So far, we have compiled the names of 105”





Manzo, whose 16 year old daughter, Fatima, is among the missing, said the schoolgirls mothers and fathers would seek a meeting with the Yobe State Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam. He said, "We believe he Gaidam was misinformed (about the rescue of 48 of the girls). The school authorities from the beginning denied and kept denying that our daughters were taken.



"We will see the governor and seek his help , as well as anyone who matters that can in one way or another assist in ensuring the freedom of our girls.” President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday said he was sorry that the attack which led to the abduction of the students from the Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State, happened. He described the incident as a national disaster.

Share This