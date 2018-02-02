Oyo Lawmakers Urges Fashola To Fix Oyo-Ogbomosho Road Following Death Of Principals

Published:

Following last Wednesday’s accident on Oyo-Ogbomoso road, which claimed the lives of three principals, the Oyo state House of Assembly has once again appealed to Mr Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing to urgently fix the road.





The Assembly, considering a matter of urgent public importance raised by Honourable Wumi Oladeji of Ogbomoso North Constituency, bemoaned the loss of lives from several road crashes, continued deterioration of the road, evident in gaping potholes and gullies on the road.





Noting various assurances of officials of the federal government to fix the road, the Assembly urged Fashola to mandate the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to expedite action on fixing the lay-by and damaged portions of the road. Commenting, Honourable Muideen Olagunju of Oyo East/Oyo West constituency said that the project should have begun in December 2017, praying that the federal government hastens the construction of the new Oyo-Ogbomoso expressway.





Specifically pointing to the recent death of three secondary school principals and a bursar in an accident on the road, Oladeji, in her prayers, urged the state government to ensure that the entitlements of those late public servants are urgently processed and paid. On this, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Honourable Michael Adeyemo urged the state government to also offer scholarships to the children of the deceased.









