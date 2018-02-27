Our Experience In The Hands Of Boko Haram - Freed UNIMAID Lecturer

Published:





One of the University of Maiduguri lecturers kidnapped by Boko Haram Dr. Solomon Nicholas Yusuf has revealed that they had lost hope of regaining freedom from their abductors. The terror group had abducted the three lecturers and 10 women in a raid on a military/police convoy on Damboa road, near Maiduguri. And speaking during their visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the Geophysics teacher praised the Federal Government for ensuring their freedom. He told Buhari that, “While we were in captivity and we said with 180 million or more Nigerians, will Nigeria ever come to rescue us! We lost hope.





"Sir, you surprised us. After seven months for us in the university and eight months for the 10 ladies, Nigeria rescued us. This shows that the life of every Nigerian is important and is worth rescuing.“Sir, we are grateful. You gave us hope when there was no hope And we are excited, we thank you Sir. "We also want to appreciate the DSS, the Nigerian armed forces, and the entire team that worked together to make sure we regained our freedom. We appreciate the labour of love they have shown to us.





"We also want to appreciate Nigerians for praying. We were informed that the entire nation was praying for us and we were excited and we said oh God what is this? This is love. Sir, we are grateful. Continuing, he said, ”Sir, from the University, it is a golden opportunity for us to see you and to share our fears and concern because we were abducted while working for the nation. And right now going back home to us is still a nightmare because of our experiences.





"Sir we have this golden plea with all due respect. Sir, if there is an opportunity for us to be relocated and maybe given another job.“Sir, this is our golden request. This is the only opportunity we have to share with you. But we appreciate everything done, the sacrifice you have given to us, thank you Sir.”

Share This