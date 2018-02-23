Operation Cat Race To Protect Fulani Herdsmen – Benue Traditional Ruler

Published:

President of the Tiv socio-cultural group, Mzough U Tiv, has alleged that the Operation Cat Race recently launched by the army is aimed at protecting the Fulani herdsmen. The monarch, Chief Edward Ujege, expressed fear over flyers being circulated in Benue.





He alleged that the pamphlet was a ploy to protect the Fulani herdsmen against Benue farmers. The military had earlier stated that the pamphlets were meant to ensure peaceful co-existence between herdsmen and farmers.





"We wish to express our profound displeasure at the emerging trends of the military operation tagged ‘Ayem a kpatema.’ The general public may recall our initial apprehension about the real mission of troops deployed in Benue State. True to our predictions, the launch of the exercise confirmed our fears,” he said.





"A pamphlet circulated by the Nigerian Army has defined the real intention of the military in Benue State. The pamphlet confirmed that the military had come to provide cover for armed Fulani herdsmen to take over our land.”

