Only Fit, Proper Judges Will Preside Over Courts ... Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commenced the process of ensuring that persons, Judges and Justices recommended by the National Judicial Council (NJC) for appointment into various Courts of Record in the instant are fit and proper, and are not under any disability to function as Judicial Officers.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said that the President’s position is in furtherance of the executive powers vested in him under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution, which allows him as the appointing authority to exercise same reasonably, taking all relevant factors into consideration.“Nigerians are assured that President Buhari will issue his approval or otherwise as soon as the process of the background verification is completed,” it stated.