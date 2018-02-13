One Injured, As Herdsmen Chase Local Government Workers In Ondo State

Published:





Suspected Fulani herdsmen on Tuesday morning reportedly invaded the Akure South Local Government Secretariat and drove workers away.

It was gathered that the incident followed a disagreement and it took the intervention of the commissioner of police in the state, Gbenga Adeyanju, and the Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Pedro Ideba, to bring it under control.



One of the workers of the council was allegedly macheted by the herdsmen with the members of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees calling on the government to intervene in the matter. Following the incident, the secretariat was deserted by the workers, some of whom returned home.

Share This