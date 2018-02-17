Okorocha Vows Not To Pull Down Zuma's Statue

Published:

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has stated that he will not pull down the statue of the immediate past President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma. The former South African President’s statue is among the seven statues erected by the Okorocha government in Owerri.





In a statement signed by Okorocha’s Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeudo on Friday, the governor said the statue was erected in honour of Zuma, who, he said, did not receive any formal education but rose to play a major role in the freedom of South Africans.





The statement read in part: "He also resigned honorably. And after his coming to Imo where he spoke against the killings of Nigerians in South Africa, the situation came under control to a large extent.“Zuma came to Imo to partner with the Rochas Foundation College for Africa. He didn’t come for politics. And even after his departure as president, he would still go ahead to make his contributions to the education of the less privileged children in Africa.”

