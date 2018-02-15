Okezie Ikpeazu In A Hurry To Deliver Dividends Of Democracy With Rural Roads Construction (See Pictures)

Published:

It is a glaring fact that Abia State Governor,Okezie Ikpeazu is in a hurry to right the wrongs of over 20 years under development of his State.

These facts were laid bare during a media tour of major projects by a selected set of media practitioners to the State.

CKN News which were privileged to be part of the tour witnessed first hand,the giant strides being embarked by the State Government to develop the rural areas through the construction of new roads to link the various communities.

These were communities which hitherto had no access roads .

These have not only brought about rapid developments to the communities but has enhanced the evacuation of Agricultural products ,thereby re positioning Abia State the Agricultural hub of the South East.

The State Government team was led by the Commissioner of Works ,Hon Eziuche Ubani,his counterpart at the Ministry of Information,John Okiyi Kalu and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor,Apollos Enyinnaya amongst several other top Government officials.

Some of the major roads visited which either had been completed or are ongoing were the

Umuojima-Owerrinta and Umuocheala- Ihie roads at Isialangwa South LGA an area described as the education hub of the State with three higher institutions .

The road also linked the Imo State Airport in Owerri,thereby saving the hassles of passing through the Obowo,Mbaise road to get the airport.

The State Government's has promised to construct atleast 10km of roads in every local Government Area in the State.

Also visited was road construction projects at Ntigha, Isialgwa North LGA especially the two roads from Eziama and Ntigha to Nsirimo.

The road connects Isialangwa North to South and then to Umuahia.

Also visited was the Umuocheala/Abayi Ihie road in Isialangwa South .

The deputy leader of the Local Government Legislators, Hon. Chief Chidi Nwaoha, who addressed the media team,thanked the Governor for his magnanimity to construct the road.

To him,the Governor does not have any reason to campaign in his community in 2019 because he has their blocked vote already for fulfilling the electoral promises he made to them in 2015

At Idima in Abam, the State Government is constructing a brand new 7km road with a bridge to create access for farmers who live in Idima to transport their farm produce to Bende and Umuahia.

At Ndi Okereke - Ndi Oji - Arochukwu road a new bridge has been constructed on the new brand new road linking Arochukwu,Ohafia and other parts of the State.

This brand new alternative access to Arochukwu through Abam will link the rich Rice/Plantain farmers markets at Ututu, Ihechiowa back to Bende and Umuahia.

The road is 34km.

With these, the Governor has broken the Igbo saying that " There is no easy road to Arochukwu" , as the Administration of Dr Ikpeazu has made it easy to get to Arochukwu within couple of minutes from Bende.

The media team also visited the newly constructed Abiriba - Nkporo in Ohafia LGA which linked Ebonyi ,Cross River and Enugu State.

It is a 7km road with drainage on both sides.

With the current network of roads being constructed across the State ,Abia State in the near distant future will become the main hub of agriculture and rural development in the whole of the South East and probably the South South.

So far over 500 kilometers of the road has either been constructed or rehabilitated in the State since the advent of the Okezie Ikpeazu's administration despite its meager resources.

