Ogun Police Arrest 25yr Old Man With Human Skull

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a 25-year-old man, Babalola Alex, in the Asese area of the state with a human skull. A police report disclosed that the suspect was arrested in the early hours of Thursday by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad who were on a routine patrol of the area.





The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the arrest of the Ondo State-born suspect, followed information from a member of the public, who called the attention of operatives to two men with a sack. According to him, the informant told them that he went into the bush to urinate when he saw the two men hiding what looked like a human skull in the sack.





He said, “On receiving the information, the policemen went after the two men and subsequently got one of them arrested, while the other one escaped. “On searching the sack with the arrested suspect, it was discovered that it contained a human skull.” Oyeyemi said that the suspect, on interrogation, disclosed that a herbalist asked him and his accomplice, whom he simply identified as Ijebu, to bring a human skull for money-making rituals.





Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered a manhunt for the fleeing accomplice and prosecution of Alex.

