Obiano Orders Herdsmen In Anambra To Pay Compensation To Farmers Within Two Weeks

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has handed a two-week ultimatum to cattle dealers to pay up compensation to farmers whose crops they damaged last year. South East Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle breeders Association (MACBAN), Idris Sadiq Gidado, stated this on Tuesday.





According to Gidado, the union has paid N137,000 to the affected communities. He added that only Ufuma community had outstanding compensation that would be paid in the next five days. However, Gidado said they had paid compensation to Ezeagu, Mbaukwu, Okija, Omo, Aguleri, Ayamelum and a few others. "Cattle that were killed last year by aggrieved farmers in some communities were more than 100, but governor Willie Obiano asked the communities to pay for 78 cattle whose cost stood at N50, 000 each,” he told Vanguard.





According to him, the agreement was signed by the leadership of the association, cattle owners, community leaders, leaders of farmers association and the government. Similarly, he stated that it was agreed that if a cattle was killed, the community would produce the killer or pay compensation to the owner of the cattle at the current market price.





