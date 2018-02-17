Obi Advises African Leaders On Way Forward

Published:





The former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on African leaders to look inwards for the solutions to Africa’s problems. Obi gave the advice on Thursday while speaking at the Inaugural Lecture of Kukah Centre at the Yar’Adua Centre Abuja.





The former Governor blamed African leaders for the problems facing the continent. He said it was high time African elected as their leaders, tested hands that would become resource creators and managers rather than those who, due to lack of experience, were easily overwhelmed by the offices they are elected into.





Thanking the Kukah Centre for such engagement as provided by the lecture, said that more of that were needed as part of efforts to deepen democracy. He however said that such fora should go a step forward in measuring leaders’ achievements as a way of making sure that they are not reduced to mere talk shows.





Obi also commended former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, and the President of Ghana, Nana Akufor-Addo, for being part of the event.

