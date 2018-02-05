Obasanjo's NIM Commends IBB Over Letter To Buhari

Published:





Nigeria Intervention Movement NIM fraternally known as the Third Political Force in Nigeria has applauded Former President Ibrahim Babangida's endorsement of its agenda to recruit, groom and position credible fresh breed successor Leaders for the 2019 elections





It will be recalled that the Former President has earlier today in a national Statement urged President Muhammadu Buhari to leave the stage of the country's political leadership honourably for new generation "digital" leadership to take the country out of its current political quagmire





While commending IBB's strategic Intervention on the crisis of leadership and politics rocking Nigeria, NIM's Deputy Director General, Mallam Naseer Kura on Sunday in Abuja, said NIM is also compelled by the dearth of real political parties in the country to facilitate a major Rainbow political platform, modeled after the ANC of South Africa, to undertake the grooming of its adopted candidates for the 2019 elections





Kura further asserted that "with this crucial endorsement of the third force initiative of NIM by IBB and other Eminent Leaders of the country, it means the time has come for fresh breed third force ideologues to rise up and take over the mantle of leadership to lead the country out of the present woods of political inertia and impunity, while also not shying away from NIM's core agenda for profound democratic reordering of the Nigerian State come 2019"





The group also disclosed that it is poised to use the occasion of its national political summit and public outing in Abuja on Tuesday, 27 and Wednesday, 28 of February, 2018 respectively to seal the fusion and harmonisation of various other Coalitions, Parties and forces; with similar goal and aspirations, already in talks with NIM; as the Umbrella body of the third force initiative in Nigeria





"Finally, we wish to welcome and open our doors to any political stakeholder, irrespective of tribes, tongues and class who is prepared to sign on to NIM philosophy, ideology, Constitution and Manifesto and who is prepared to be held accountable by NIM's creed of allegiace and solidarity with the peoples of Nigeria" Kura assured

