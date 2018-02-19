Obasanjo Worships With Jonathan In Otuoke

Published:

Former President Olusgegun Obasanjo has said there will not be peace in Nigeria without reconciliation and oneness. Obasanjo said this on Sunday as he worshiped with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan at St. Stephen Anglican Church, Otuoke Diocese, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.





According to him, Nigerians across all spheres of life need to come together so the country can move forward. The former president had been in the oil-rich state for the past three days where he inaugurated some projects carried out by Dickson’s administration.





It was gathered that other dignitaries at the service included Governor Seriake Dickson; his deputy, Rear Admiral John Jonah (retd.); Jonathan’s wife, Patience; former Military Governor of old Rivers State, King Alfred Diete-Spiff, top officials of Bayelsa State Government among others.





