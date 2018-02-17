Obasanjo Visits Goodluck Jonathan In Otuoke, Bayelsa State

Published:

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said the All Progressives Congress has failed Nigerians because the party came into power using propaganda. Jonathan spoke when he received the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus who led members of the National Working Committee (NWC) on a courtesy visit to the Headquarters of the Jonathan Foundation in Yenogoa, the Bayelsa state capital.





According to a statement released by Secondus’ spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, Jonathan commended the Secondus led NWC for bringing back confidence into the party, and expressed optimism that members who left the party would return. He said, "I believe that PDP will return to power in 2019 if we continue to build confidence especially as the ruling party has failed to meet up their promises and give hope to the people.





"Propaganda may help you win election but can’t help you govern and that is what APC has seen in the last 32 months.”Earlier, Secondus had briefed the former President on the activities of the NWC since December when they were elected into office as he solicited for his support and that of other leaders of the party.

Share This