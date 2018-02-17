Obasanjo Conferred With Chieftaincy Title In Bayelsa,Commissions Drug Distribution Company,Diagnostic Centre

Published:

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that one of the things Nigeria needs to do and do well is the issue of security.

Obasanjo, who was in Bayelsa State on Friday to inaugurate some projects done by Governor Seriake Dickson, spoke in Yenagoa, the state capital , during a courtesy visit on the traditional rulers council where he was conferred with automatic Bayelsa State citizenship and chieftaincy title .

The former President also inaugurated the Bayelsa State Drug Distribution Company , the state ultra - modern Diagnostic Centre and other projects.

Obasanjo expressed shock over the rapid transformation which Dickson had brought to Bayelsa State within six years .

Obasanjo commended him for the relative peace he had maintained in the state since his six year administration, urging other states in the country to emulate him in that regard.

He said, “One of the things that struck me about your ( Dickson’ s) administration is the relative peace that you have maintained in the state . I do not know how you have done it , may be we should all come to learn under your tutelage.

“This is so because one of the things we need to do and do well today in this country is the issue of security.

Security is , and of course , stability .

“The point is this: If one state is in peace , secured and safe in Nigeria , it is an example to others and it goes a long way because the aggregate peacefulness , the aggregate security and the aggregate security is what makes for peace , security and stability of our country .

“You called me a Bayelsan and I ought to be. I said to the governor that any good man must feel proud to be called a Bayelsan . Because here , you have seen real transformation . If there is a place where you can say , come and see transformation taking place , this is one place in the country .”

He therefore suggested that the younger generation should be accommodated in the nation ’ s political leadership because “although they are future leaders , tomorrow might not come again. ”

