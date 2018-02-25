Northern Groups Wants Buhari To Declare Emergency Rule In Zamfara

Published:

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has said the imposition of emergency rule in Zamfara State is the only solution to the attacks and destruction of innocent lives and valuable resources. The group made this known in a statement by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman.





It was gathered that since Governor Abdul-Aziz Yari has persistently shown lack of concern for citizens lives that are lost almost on a daily basis, resort must be made to other viable options. The group said: "We are extremely concerned that a few days after we made the earlier call, Zurmi community was sacked and more 50 people were killed.





"We are also profoundly agitated that while the terrorised community of Zurmi was burying its dead, Yari was languishing in Abuja at the expense of the state.“More disturbing still is that Yari arrogantly refuse to even return to the state upon receiving the news of the attacks, instead he flew to Katsina and was later sighted at a political meeting with Mr President in Daura.





"And still unmoved by the plight of the people, Yari left the country on private business only to return days afterwards.“This crass insensitivity displayed by Yari should not be overlooked and stands condemned and unacceptable.“By his action, Yari has proved incompetent to remain in power and and not safe to be entrusted with people’s lives.”

