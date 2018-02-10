Northern Elders Meet In Abuja To Decide 2019 Presidential Candidate

Published:





Political heavyweights and leaders in the North on Saturday racked their brains in Abuja to choose a consensus presidential candidate from the area for the 2019 elections. It was learned that they gathered under this platform: Northern Elders Shareholders.





The elders said, though, President Muhammadu Buhari and the late President Umaru Yar’Adua were from the North, they were not picked by northerners. The political stakeholders claimed that Buhari and Yar’Adua were imposed on the North in oarticular and the country in general.





The meeting with the theme: "Northern Elders and Stakeholders Conversation,” was convened by former national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Dr. Bello Haliru Mohammed; former Deputy Senate President Ibrahim Mantu and Senator Paul Zannan.





Former governor of Bauchi State and ex-PDP National Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Muazu, Senator Bala Mande and Senator Solomon Ewuga were also at the meeting. Others in attendance were Prof. Ango Abdullahi; former governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa; Alhaji Bala Mohammed and renowned lawyer Prof. Awwal Yadudu.

