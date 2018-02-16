North West, South West Lead In Number Of Registered Voters

Published:





Statistics from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has shown that the North-West geopolitical zone has the highest number of registered voters in the country with a total of 18,505,984 voters. Following the North West at second with a total number of 14,626,800 registered voters is the South-West zone, which comprises Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Osun and Oyo states, while the South-East which has the lowest number of states has 8,293,093 registered voters.





According to the statistics Lagos now has 6,048,156 registered voters, while Kano comes second with 5,149,070 voters. Bayelsa has the lowest number of registered voters with a total of 754,394, which is lower than the Federal Capital Territory with a total of 952, 815. The total number of registered voters across the country so far is 73,944,312. This number of registered voters was as of January 2018.





But INEC projects that the number of registered voters might reach 80 million before the December 2018 deadline for voter registration. The total number of voters in the 2015 elections was 68,833,476. Betwen April 2017 when Continuous Voter Registration began and January 31, over 5,110,836 persons have registered. However, number of uncollected Voter Card is still on the high side. Lagos alone according to INEC, has over 1.4 million uncollected voter cards.

