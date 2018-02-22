None Of The Abducted #DapchiSchoolgirls Has Been Rescued - Governor Ibrahim

Published:

Gov. Ibrahim Gaidam of Yobe State has dismissed claims by the Nigerian Army that it rescued some of the girls of the Government Girls Science Technical College (GGSTC), Dapchi, who were abducted by Boko Haram. Speaking during a visit to Dapchi town on Thursday, he said contrary to claims by the Nigerian army, that no girl was rescued.





Boko Haram terrorists had attacked the girls’ college on Monday and abducted many of the girls. While 48 of them were said to have been rescued by the army, another 111 of them were reportedly still missing after the attack. A statement signed by Abdullahi Bego, the Director-General, Press Affairs to Governor Ibrahim Gaidam, on Wednesday, claimed that some of the girls were rescued and were in the custody of the Nigerian Army.





However, after visiting the Dapchi community, Gov. Gaidam faulted the claim that the Nigerian Army has rescued some of the girls. He stated that none of the abducted schoolgirls has been rescued. A Dapchi resident, Abdul Dapchi, whose two sisters were among the abducted girls, lamented to newsmen that the community became infuriated at Governor Gaidam after his confession that no girl was actually recued.





“We were all angry. How could they have deceived us all along?” he said. The Governor is said to have pleaded with the affected family members and the people of the community to keep praying to God for the release of their daughters.

Share This