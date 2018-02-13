NNPC To Commence Drilling In Oil Prospective Areas Of Bauchi State

Published:

Plans are in top gear for the commencement of oil drilling in potential oil rich sites in Bauchi State. This was revealed by the Group Managing Director of the NNPC, Dr. Maikanti Baru at his office in Abuja when His Excellency Governor Mohammed A. Abubakar paid him a visit yesterday.Governor Mohammed Abubakar was at the NNPC Headquarters to apprise the GMD of the ongoing oil exploration in some parts of Bauchi State.On his own part, the GMD revealed to the Governor that preparations are at the highest level for the commencement of exploration of five oil wells in Alkaleri Local Government Area of the State.The NNPC are using advanced technology for exploration at the oil prospective sites in the state as per directives from the presidency.Governor M.A Abubakar is totally committed to supporting the NNPC to succeed in actualization of the ongoing oil search in the state.Bauchi State will soon become an oil producing State.