NNPC Appeals To NUPENG To Shelve Strike Plans

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru, has appealed to the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) to reconsider a 15-day ultimatum it issued the Federal Government.





A statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the NNPC Spokesman, Ndu Ughamadu, said Baru expressed concern over the possible effects the ultimatum would have on products supply and distribution chain in the country.





According to the GMD, the threat by NUPENG could compound the current hiccups in the supply chain over which concerted efforts are being made to bring it under control. He then appealed to the union to exercise patience to enable government address issues over which it had raised concern.





NUPENG had, in a release dated Jan. 31, given a 15-day ultimatum to the government over six labour issues between some of its members and their respective companies. Baru urged NUPENG to maintain the harmonious industrial relations that have brought stability in the industry.

