Nigerians Have Nothing To Worry About, Buhari Is Up To The Task - Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed has said that there is no cause for alarm as Nigeria is in safe and competent hands. Mohammed believes President Muhammadu Buhari is making steady progress, especially in revamping the economy, tackling insecurity and fighting corruption.





He was speaking at a town hall meeting with the staff of the Nigerian Embassy in Madrid, Spain, and a cross section of Nigerians living in the European country.“Don’t believe everything you read on the Social Media. Nigeria is neither at war nor in crisis,” the minister said in a statement.





"Contrary to what you may be reading on the Internet, the Buhari Administration is putting Nigeria on a solid footing, after the years that were eaten by the locust.”Mohammed accused naysayers of spending millions of Naira to distort the true situation of things in Nigeria and to make the Administration look bad. He, however, stressed that the administration’s achievements should be evaluated against the backdrop of the tough challenges that it has faced since coming into office in 2015.





"Unpaid pensions had run into billions of Naira in many states, contractors had abandoned sites across the country because they were being heavily owed, infrastructure was in poor state, power generation was 2,690 megawatts, billions were being paid as ‘fuel subsidies’ to fat cats, corruption was the order of the day, while 20 of the 27 local governments in Borno were under the firm control of Boko Haram.”

