Nigerian Army Arrests Arms Dealer In Nasarawa

The Nigerian Army has arrested an arms dealer Peter Iorlaha in Mararaba in Nasarawa state on Friday. It was gathered that Iorlaha was nabbed by the troops attached to the Guards Brigade at a checkpoint in the area in a stop and search operation.





Further reports suggest that a bag containing two locally made pistols, one locally made short gun, two rounds of 7.62mm (special), and five live cartridges, among others, were recovered from the suspect. Army Director of Public Relations Brig. Gen. Sani Usman, confirmed the arrest, and said that investigations were ongoing.





"The troops were deployed at Mararaba, Nasarawa State, for an internal security operation and thereafter nabbed the man at the checkpoint on Thursday,” Usman said“The suspect was apprehended with a bag containing two locally-made pistols; one locally-made short gun, two rounds of 7.62mm (Special), five live cartridges, two torches, a screwdriver, charms and a mobile phone.





"During a preliminary investigation, the suspect revealed that the weapons and other items were handed over to him by his uncle for safe keeping. The suspect is currently under interrogation.”

