Nigeria Will Stop To Exist, If Buhari Is Re-Elected In 2019 - Afenifere

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 presidential election. This was made known in a statement by the group on Sunday in reaction to the counsel by ex-Military head of state Ibrahim Babangida to Buhari.





Babangida’s media consultant, Kassim Afegbua, had released a statement on behalf of his principal in which he quoted the former military ruler as advising Buhari against seeking another term in office. But Babangida has disowned the statement, according to another statement signed by him.





The Afenifere said "in the mouth of two witnesses, the holy book says, such account or statement is true. What General Babangida and General Obasanjo are saying is a clear statement that they are concerned about what is going on in the country and, therefore, it is an encouragement that the two elder statesmen are speaking out and we think those who have ears should listen.





"So those who have ears should listen to the clear statements from the two elder statesmen, let President Buhari listen to them. And well, it doesn’t listen, I think the Nigerian people are going to note it against him that he was told, but he refused.“What is clear at this stage is that those who are talking that is the former Heads of State I think they have their information. I don’t think they are frivolous.”





Speaking further, Afenifere decried the way the Buhari allies had embarked on the campaign to have him as Nigeria’s president come 2019 while threatening to ensure the mission was accomplished at all cost. The group warned that if Buhari wins in 2019, given the way the country had been managed in his first tenure, Nigeria could cease to exist.

