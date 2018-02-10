Nigeria Will Break Up If We Relocate To Kano - Fulani Herdsmen

Published:





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s call on herdsmen to relocate to Kano state could result in Nigeria’s breakup, the Gan-Allah Fulani Development Association has said. The association is tied to the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN)​, the umbrella body of herdsmen.





The Kano governor had on 4 February said his state had vast grazing land to cater for the needs of herders and their cattle. He was reacting to the crisis involving farmers and herdsmen in parts of the country.“I am inviting herdsmen from all parts of Nigeria to relocate to Kano because we have enough facilities to accommodate them,” the governor had said at Kadawa Artificial Insemination Centre in the Garum Malam area of the state.



"We have grazing land in Rogo, Gaya, Kura, Tudun Wada, Ungogo and other places, where facilities have been provided​.“Falgore Game Reserve can take care of millions of herdsmen and their cattle in Nigeria.​”However, Secretary General of the Gan-Allah Fulani warned that Gnaduje’s call may result in Nigeria’s breakup.“We are quite appreciative of his (Ganduje’s) concern for our people, but if we all continue on that note, we will not have a country​,” he told The Nation.



"We will not have a country, or a nation because it simply means that tomorrow, when you harass some Yoruba who have been living in Jos for generations, or some Igbo living in Kano or Sokoto, their state governors will just tell them to relocate.“Then, at the end of the day, we would have as many countries as the number of tribes that we have in Nigeria and that would not augur well for us as a country.“By following Governor Ganduje’s directive, we are going to end up polarizing the country on the basis of sentiments rather than nationalistic feelings and callings.”

