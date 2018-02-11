Nigeria Politicians Are Liars, Dishonest Individuals – Late Adedibu's Son

Published:





The first son of late Lamidi Ariyibi Adedibu, Adeyemi Abass, has described Nigerian politicians as liars and dishonest individuals. He maintained that politicians only seek ways to deceive the people instead of finding solutions to human problems. Speaking to Sun, Adedibu said: "I grew up in an environment where people drink politics everyday, but I saw beyond politics and that is why I chose to be a scientist because it is the most lucrative and reliable aspect in life, it will not give you too much problem.





"With science, you are ready to sacrifice yourself on issue of development unlike in politics where you deceive human beings. A scientist should stay in the lab, bring up something creative to help in development and not to be poke-nosing into the affairs of politicians.“Some scientists do go into politics, but they end up being like them, that is why I shun politics. Worst are Nigerian politicians, who are liars, including my late father, they are dishonest.







"I watched them when they played their game and I can say without any fear that there is no politician in Nigeria that is honest. Nigerian politicians are liars, they don’t fulfill promises.“Most of Nigerian politicians are completely dishonest, they have deceived Nigerians and it is time for Nigerians to sit up.“Most of them are greedy, selfish, self-centered and dishonest. 2019 is fast approaching, people should ask questions, ask what they have done for their community.”

