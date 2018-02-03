Nigeria Army Begins Construction Of Roads Into Sambisa Forest

Published:

In its determined efforts of making Sambisa forest a habitable and also training ground, the Nigerian Army is following up its ongoing clearance operations with road construction into main heartland of the forest and adjoining towns. Already, work has commenced in earnest along Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta road, as well as the reconstruction of the road from Gwoza-Yamteke-Bitta-Tokumbere, leading into Sambisa forest.