New CEO of Spectranet Pays Courtesy Visit to NCC.

Ajay Awasthi, the New Chief Executive Officer of Spectranet Nigeria paid a courtesy call to Professor Umar Garba Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of the Nigerian Communications Commission. Awasthi said that he is succeeding the former CEO of the Company, David Venn.The new CEO was accompanied to the NCC’s head office by Zakir Hussain, General Manager Network Empowerment at Spectranet introduced himself and spoke on Nigeria being the largest market for telecommunications services in Africa.Awasthi, also spoke about expanding and extending their services across Nigeria, about the need for innovative strategies to overcome some of the challenges bedeviling Broadband deployment, speed and pervasiveness to enhance customer experience and meet/exceed customer expectations.Professor Danbatta in his remarks referred to the National Broadband Plan and its expectation to provide 30% penetration by 2018, which implies extending Broadband services to about 50 million of the country’s population. He also spoke about the 8-Point Agenda placing emphasis on an item of the 8-Point Agenda of facilitating Broadband penetration and dwelled on Broadband speed, transmission, users, pricing and mostly user applications as comprising the Broadband Ecosystem while highlighting innovative applications as the main goal of Broadband services.The EVC welcomed the New CEO, sought good collaboration and wished him a happy and memorable stay in Nigeria.