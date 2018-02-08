Nationwide Killings: National Assembly Organises Security Summit (Photos)

Published:





The Nigerian Senate on Thursday organised a two-day National Summit On Security, aimed at reviewing the current security infrastructure and challenges in Nigeria.





According to Senate President Bukola Saraki, it becomes necessary to put heads together, share ideas and map out strategies to see the country out of the current security challenges facing it.





Those present at the event are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Distinguished Senators, Representatives of State Governors, Service Chiefs, Royal Fathers and the press.





