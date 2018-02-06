NASU Set To Shut Down Abuja With Mass Protests

Published:





Non-academic staff unions in Nigerian universities have resolved to embark on a mass protest in Abuja on Tuesday to protest against federal Government’s failure to meet their demands. The unions are Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).





The unions embarked on an indefinite nationwide strike on 10 December, 2017, over non- implementation of agreement entered with the Federal Government in 2010. They are demanding the payment of about N9 billion arrears from the federal government. Chairman of Joint Research and Allied Institutions Staff Union (JORAISU), Peters Adeyemi, said, though, the government had acknowledged the legitimacy of the ongoing strike action, it need to address the demands of the union.





"The national leadership of JORAISU has so far held 33 meetings with the Federal Government and one with the House of Representatives Committee on Agriculture, Colleges and Institutions between year 2010 and year 2018,” he said.“We have also issued 155 days ultimatum to government on the matter including the last issued on Oct. 30th, 2017 for which all the Research and Allied Institutions commenced an ongoing strike action on Nov. 14th, 2017.





"These were all geared towards getting the Federal Government to act positively on our demands and we are shock that government can remain unconcerned and so incentive to the situation.“That is where all the Research and Allied Institutions in Nigeria have been totally and completely grounded for about 2 months and 22 days without addressing the situation.”

